Louisville kids treated to free screening of Marvel's 'Black Panther' movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's one of the most popular movies in America right now, and a local group of young people got the chance to see it for free. 

About 80 kids from West Louisville headed to the Baxter Avenue Theaters on Saturday for a screening of Marvel's Black Panther as part of Black Heroes Matter in 502 Day.

Fundraisers helped cover the cost of the movie tickets and transportation to the theater. 

The goal was to show the children positive role models in movies. 

"This movie represents just that," Executive Director of Wibby's Foundation Shaun Spencer, said. "African Americans hold positions from actors, to directors, to marketing, to production, to costume design ... pretty much every facet of the movie was done and touched by African Americans." 

The Wibby Foundation says they hope to do the event again, if a second Black Panther movie is released. 

