Kentucky Ambition donates shoes for residents of Wayside Christian Mission

Kentucky Ambition donates shoes for residents of Wayside Christian Mission

The Kentucky Ambition donated more than 150 pairs of shoes to residents of Wayside Christian Mission on Saturday. The Kentucky Ambition donated more than 150 pairs of shoes to residents of Wayside Christian Mission on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ambitious goal for a Kentucky basketball team pays it forward to Louisville's homeless community.

The Kentucky Ambition donated more than 150 pairs of shoes to residents of Wayside Christian Mission on Saturday.

The Amateur Athletic Union team held a free basketball clinic a few weeks ago, asking players to bring in a pair of new or gently used shoes for the homeless, which were handed out on Saturday. 

Aside from teaching basketball skills, the clinic also teaches life skills.

"We wanted to give back to our community and our needy around our city," coach David Wright Jr. said. "This is where we practice at ... this is our community, we want to help people in our community."

The teams say they hope to put on even more events like this throughout different parts of the city.

