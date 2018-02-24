CRAWFORD | What's next for college hoops? It could be Kentucky after third straight win

Kevin Knox warmed up before Saturday's win over Missouri. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – While the rest of college basketball is biting its fingernails, John Calipari appears to be sharpening his weapons.

As in, a dialed-in Kevin Knox. A steadily awakening Jared Vanderbilt. A fast-focusing Quade Green.

The University of Kentucky basketball team scored its third straight impressive win – coming off of four straight losses – subduing Missouri 87-66 in Rupp Arena in a game that featured less drama than the Saturday morning headlines.

A Kentucky team that has been in search of itself for much of the season appears to be making some discoveries. It may not make 10 of 16 threes every night -- like it did Saturday night -- but it is doing everything else better, too.

The renaissance begins with Vanderbilt, who grabbed 14 rebounds in 26 minutes on the court and who has averaged 19 rebounds per 20 minutes since joining the team a dozen games ago.

Knox continues to give Kentucky more consistency. After being quickly cleared from the cloud of a Yahoo! Sports report that said discovery documents in the ongoing college basketball corruption case showed that he or his parents had a meal with a representative of Andy Miller’s sports agency before his college career, Knox stayed focused and scored a controlled 21 points in 23 minutes against Missouri.

Beyond that, Hamidou Diallo broke out of a slump, making his first three-pointer to spark an 12-point effort.

Kentucky’s defense bothered Missouri into a couple of lengthy first-half droughts and held the Tigers to 38 percent shooting. The Wildcats used Vanderbilt’s boards to beat Missouri 36-32 on the glass.

Green finished with 12 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 12 and P.J. Washington 12.

And pretty dramatically, a Kentucky team that couldn’t seem to beat anybody in conference play a couple of weeks ago now is putting away decent teams with no trouble.

What does it mean?

It means this incredibly young team appears to be playing its best basketball as March approaches.

Where have you heard that before?

