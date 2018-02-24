Raise Red 18-hour dance marathon raises more than anticipated fo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Raise Red 18-hour dance marathon raises more than anticipated for cancer research

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a thousand people are resting up after dancing for 18 hours straight to raise money for cancer research. 

It was an emotional reveal as participants learned that they had raised over $600,000, $50,000 more than they had expected.

The Raise Red Dance Marathon benefits the University of Louisville's Pediatric Cancer Research Clinic.

18 teams participated, representing one or two children with cancer by wearing a different color. 

"Me coming to the event and basically being able to experience it for myself, and seeing the profound difference that it made in families lives, and children's lives and physician's lives is something that was absolutely amazing to me, and I knew I had to give back in any capacity that I could possible," participant Hasaan Ali said. 

Many students were there to support a fellow Card, Patrick McSweeney. The 18-year-old freshman has been battling leukemia since he was five years old, and even delayed treatment to take part in the event.

