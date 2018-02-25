Interstate 64 closed in Louisville due to flooding - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Interstate 64 closed in Louisville due to flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - I-64 east and west in Louisville are closed due to floodwaters on the roadway.

Trimarc tweeted the closure Sunday morning about 2:15.

The interstate is closed at the 7.2 mile marker, which is near Grinstead Drive.

Traffic is being diverted off westbound at Story Avenue and eastbound at Grinstead Drive.

