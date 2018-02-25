2 people, dog rescued from apartment fire in Portland neighborho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 people, dog rescued from apartment fire in Portland neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
(Image Source: Louisville Division of Fire) (Image Source: Louisville Division of Fire)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Division of Fire Captain Sal Melendez says crews went to a fire in the 500 block of North 26th Street, near Bank Street, just before 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found "heavy fire" on the first floor of a two-story building.

Officials say firefighters entered the structure and rescued one man and one woman. The woman was found near the living room, which is where officials say the fire started. She suffered smoke inhalation and burns on her legs, according to authorities.

Authorities say the man was found in the kitchen and he suffered smoke inhalation.

Both the man and woman were taken to U of L Hospital and are listed in critical condition, according to officials. The couple's dog was also rescued. Officials say the pet suffered minor smoke inhalation and is in good condition.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.