Louisville MSD provides update on area flooding conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District officials provided the public with an update Sunday morning on their plans to tackle the flood.

Tony Parrott, MSD Executive Director, said Saturday's storms tested the city's 16 pump stations.

Parrott said due to the pump's age, some stations sustained damage, but none of the stations shut off. Parrott said MSD is looking to upgrade the city's equipment in the future. He said of the 16 stations, nine of them are over 75 years old.

He asked the public to be patient as workers respond to hundreds of flooding calls.

"We are currently at 34.2 on the upper McAlpine gauge, which is the 15th highest historical level." Parrott said. "And at 65.5 feet on the lower McAlpine gauge, which is the 13th highest historically."

MSD has closed four floodgates, and plans to close a fifth one at Port Road in Portland on Sunday. Parrott said if necessary, MSD will close 11th Street in the coming week.

Parrott said MSD is working 24/7 to help people displaced by flooding, as well as take precautions to prevent more damage.

