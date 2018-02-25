RAW VIDEO | Mayor Greg Fischer, city officials talk about recent - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Mayor Greg Fischer, city officials talk about recent flooding and expectations for the week ahead

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer held a press conference Sunday afternoon amid weekend flooding that has many Kentuckiana residents evacuating their homes. 

The press conference was held at 11th and Rowan Streets, where MSD crews were installing a flood wall.

MSD says six flood wall closures will be in place around the city by the end of the day.

Congressman John Yarmuth, Tony Parrot of MSD, and Jody Meiman with Emergency Services joined Fischer at the press conference to address expectations for the week ahead. 

You can watch the raw footage from the press conference in the video player above. 

