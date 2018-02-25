School and business closings in Kentucky and Indiana for Monday amid weekend flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A number of Kentuckiana schools and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Feb. 26 amid weekend flooding.

Bullitt County Public Schools announced on Facebook Sunday there would be no school due to the magnitude of recent flooding in the county.

The post read:

Due to the magnitude of flooding occurring in significant portions of Bullitt County, Bullitt County Schools will be closed on Monday, February 26, 2018. We continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with the Bullitt County Division of Emergency Management and will determine further actions late tomorrow afternoon. Stay safe and don't drive through standing water on the roads. Not worth dying over. KD

Carroll County Schools have also decided to close through Tuesday, according to WDRB's school and business closings page.

JCPS, however, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce school would be in session as a make-up day:

REMINDER: @JCPSKY schools are open tomorrow, Feb. 26, 2018, as a make-up day due to snow earlier this year. Some buses may be running a little late as drivers navigate road closures due to flooding. Be sure to use extra caution as you travel to work or school. pic.twitter.com/KluHuj7PCy — JCPS (@JCPSKY) February 25, 2018

Louisville-based Mom's Music called WDRB Sunday afternoon to advise that their Mellwood Avenue location would be closed through Monday, with a decision on Tuesday still pending.

Other closings will be listed below as they come into the WDRB newsroom:

KENTUCKY

Schools: Bullitt County Public Schools closed Monday Carroll County Schools closed Tuesday

Businesses: Mom's Music, 1900 Mellwood Avenue closed through Monday, Tuesday decision pending



INDIANA

Schools: Crawford County Schools, delayed 2 hours

Businesses:

This story will be updated. You can check the WDRB school closings list by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.