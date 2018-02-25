Spectators converge on river banks in downtown Louisville to get - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Spectators converge on river banks in downtown Louisville to get the best flooding photos

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A rain-free day brought out hundreds of spectators Sunday afternoon to banks of the Ohio River in downtown Louisville.

Several people walked down North 3rd Street along the KFC Yum! Center to take photos of the flooding that has now approached the building.

“We tried to go to the big four bridge but we couldn’t even get to it because the water was so high so we just started walking down here,” Michael Moeller said. “Nature has a weird beauty to it even when it’s fierce.”

Many grandparents walked down to the water’s edge so their grandchildren could see something they may never see again.

“They have never seen it this high before and we are always down here and so I wanted to show them how crazy it is,” Shelbyville resident Connie Kendall said. 

Just a few blocks to the east, more than 100 people gathered near the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park, many taking pictures with their phones and some even sending up drones.

Several people had telephoto lenses and balanced on thin chunks of concrete to take photos of the waters rising higher near Joe’s Crab Shack.

Across the river in New Albany, Indiana, the city’s amphitheater and park are submerged under several feet of water.

Joey Mcgill has lived in the area for more than 30 years and wanted his children to experience close to what he experienced with the flood of 1997.

“They just want to come see it and check it out," Mcgill said. "They think it is probably going to be a once in a lifetime, maybe twice in a lifetime type of event ... you are not going to see something like this every day."

With the waters expected to crest sometime Monday, many of the spectators wanted to come back then to see the river at its peak before things slowly return to normal.

“We have confidence the city will get this all cleaned up and looking great by spring,” Moeller said.

You can check out all of WDRB's coverage of the 2018 flood by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.