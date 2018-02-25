Spectators converge on river banks in downtown Louisville to get the best flooding photos

Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District officials provided the public with an update on their plans to tackle the flood.

Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District officials provided the public with an update on their plans to tackle the flood.

In fact, this marks the rainiest February the region has seen in 135 years.

In fact, this marks the rainiest February the region has seen in 135 years.

See lists of road and street closings because of flooding.

See lists of road and street closings because of flooding.

Trimarc initially tweeted about the closure on Sunday around 2:15 a.m.

Trimarc initially tweeted about the closure on Sunday around 2:15 a.m.

UPDATE: All lanes of I-64 in Louisville reopened after closure due to flooding

UPDATE: All lanes of I-64 in Louisville reopened after closure due to flooding

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

MSD installed the Second Street flood gate one Saturday, one of four installed in the city.

MSD installed the Second Street flood gate one Saturday, one of four installed in the city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A rain-free day brought out hundreds of spectators Sunday afternoon to banks of the Ohio River in downtown Louisville.

Several people walked down North 3rd Street along the KFC Yum! Center to take photos of the flooding that has now approached the building.

“We tried to go to the big four bridge but we couldn’t even get to it because the water was so high so we just started walking down here,” Michael Moeller said. “Nature has a weird beauty to it even when it’s fierce.”

Many grandparents walked down to the water’s edge so their grandchildren could see something they may never see again.

“They have never seen it this high before and we are always down here and so I wanted to show them how crazy it is,” Shelbyville resident Connie Kendall said.

Just a few blocks to the east, more than 100 people gathered near the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park, many taking pictures with their phones and some even sending up drones.

Several people had telephoto lenses and balanced on thin chunks of concrete to take photos of the waters rising higher near Joe’s Crab Shack.

Across the river in New Albany, Indiana, the city’s amphitheater and park are submerged under several feet of water.

Joey Mcgill has lived in the area for more than 30 years and wanted his children to experience close to what he experienced with the flood of 1997.

“They just want to come see it and check it out," Mcgill said. "They think it is probably going to be a once in a lifetime, maybe twice in a lifetime type of event ... you are not going to see something like this every day."

With the waters expected to crest sometime Monday, many of the spectators wanted to come back then to see the river at its peak before things slowly return to normal.

“We have confidence the city will get this all cleaned up and looking great by spring,” Moeller said.

You can check out all of WDRB's coverage of the 2018 flood by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.