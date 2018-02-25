RAW VIDEO | WDRB Sky Cam footage of flooding in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | WDRB Sky Cam footage of flooding in southern Indiana

Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities. Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sky Cam flew over southern Indiana on Sunday morning, capturing video of the flooding in southern Indiana. 

This month marks the rainiest February in Kentuckiana in 135 years. 

Duke Energy said Friday it would cut off power to at least 15 homes and five businesses along Walnut Grove at the North end of Blackiston Mill, with restricted access to Walnut Grove Drive.

Authorities advise drivers should never attempt to drive into standing water or drive around barricades, using the saying "turn around, don't drown."

Pump stations in New Albany have been working overtime to deal with the recent flooding, and Horseshoe Casino closed on Feb. 22 due to flooding concerns. Highway 111 in front of the casino also remains closed. 

You can watch raw footage of the flooding at Blackiston Mill and other areas of Clarksville and New Albany from the WDRB Sky Cam in the video player above. 

