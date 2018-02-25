RAW VIDEO | WDRB Sky Cam footage of flooding in southern Indiana

Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District officials provided the public with an update on their plans to tackle the flood.

In fact, this marks the rainiest February the region has seen in 135 years.

The Ohio River is about 20 feet high than normal.

See lists of road and street closings because of flooding.

Trimarc initially tweeted about the closure on Sunday around 2:15 a.m.

UPDATE: All lanes of I-64 in Louisville reopened after closure due to flooding

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

MSD installed the Second Street flood gate one Saturday, one of four installed in the city.

A number of Kentuckiana schools and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Feb. 26 amid weekend flooding.

School and business closings in Kentucky and Indiana for Monday amid weekend flooding

Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sky Cam flew over southern Indiana on Sunday morning, capturing video of the flooding in southern Indiana.

This month marks the rainiest February in Kentuckiana in 135 years.

Duke Energy said Friday it would cut off power to at least 15 homes and five businesses along Walnut Grove at the North end of Blackiston Mill, with restricted access to Walnut Grove Drive.

Authorities advise drivers should never attempt to drive into standing water or drive around barricades, using the saying "turn around, don't drown."

Pump stations in New Albany have been working overtime to deal with the recent flooding, and Horseshoe Casino closed on Feb. 22 due to flooding concerns. Highway 111 in front of the casino also remains closed.

You can watch raw footage of the flooding at Blackiston Mill and other areas of Clarksville and New Albany from the WDRB Sky Cam in the video player above.

