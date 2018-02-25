Metro Government asks for public input on Jefferson Square redes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Government asks for public input on Jefferson Square redesign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Square in downtown Louisville is getting a new look, and you can help decide what it will be. 

An open house will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Metro Hall on Jefferson Street to gather public input on the redesign. 

Those who attend will be able to look at conceptual designs and give their feedback.

You can also share your thoughts online by clicking here.

