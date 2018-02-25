Louisville Kids Fair at Kentucky Expo Center sees record numbers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Kids Fair at Kentucky Expo Center sees record numbers


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's like taking the Kentucky State Fair inside in the middle of winter.

That's how organizers describe the Louisville Kids Fair that was held this weekend at the Kentucky Expo Center. 

Almost every activity imaginable was there for the kids.

That included carnival rides, zip lining, inflatable bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, mini-golf, face painting and so much more. 

All the fun of summer was wrapped up under one roof in more than 130,000 square feet of space.

"The rain yesterday was so bad, we had record numbers yesterday," Executive Director Carrie Guzman said. "It was so incredibly busy, but everyone had a great time."

This was the sixth year for the Louisville Kids Fair. 

A portion of the proceeds will go to Kosair Charities. 

