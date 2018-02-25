Flood water causes power outage on downtown Louisville bridges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Flood water causes power outage on downtown Louisville bridges

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lights on several downtown Louisville bridges went out Sunday night.

Andrea Clifford with KYTC tells WDRB Louisville Gas and Electric had to cut the power to the Kennedy and Lincoln bridges because flood water was getting into their switch box. 

A RiverLink spokesperson said the outage will have no impact on tolling operations on those bridges.

The lights on the Big Four Bridge also went out, but it's unclear if a flooded switch box was the reason behind that outage as well.

There is no word at this time on when the power might be restored to the bridges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

