2 killed in Marion County crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 killed in Marion County crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday.

It happened Sunday just before 11 a.m. on KY 208, west of Lebanon, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. 

Police said 17-year-old Olivia Ford, of Lebanon, was driving north when her Chevy Camaro dropped off the right shoulder. Ford over-corrected, entering the path of a southbound vehicle, a Buick Enclave driven by 46-year-old John Wright. The Enclave hit the passenger side of the Camaro, according to the release. 

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner. Wright and three juvenile passengers were taken to a Lebanon hospital. 

Wright was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Two of his juvenile passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries, while the third was transported to Louisville. His current condition is unknown, but police said he was stable at last check. 

No other information was immediately available. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.