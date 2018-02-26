Kentucky Lottery reaches $5 billion mark for funds turned over t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Lottery reaches $5 billion mark for funds turned over to the Commonwealth

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Lottery Corporation has turned over its 5-billionth-dollar to the Commonwealth.

The Kentucky Lottery started in 1989. Since then, money generated through the lottery has been given to the state.

The Kentucky General Assembly decides how the money is distributed. When the lottery started, the money was given to Vietnam veterans.

In 1992, legislators voted to give all the money to the state's SEEK Program. That's how funding is distributed to Kentucky's public schools. Over a two year period, the Kentucky Lottery turned over $214 million.

Then the legislature decided to turn the lottery funds over into the General Fund. In 1999, the money started going to fund college scholarships and grants.

Between 1999 and 2017, more than 675,000 students received a lottery-funded scholarship or grant.

When the lottery began in 1989, it was projected to turn over $65 million annually. At that rate, it would have taken 76 years to reach the $5 billion mark. It took the Kentucky Lottery less than 30 years to reach $5 billion.

The lottery is also celebrating its newest game, released Monday, February 26. The $25 game is called Jumbo Bucks. Players can win up to $1,000,000.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.