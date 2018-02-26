Ohio River expected to crest Monday afternoon

All of MSD's pumping stations are in operation, pumping 11-billion gallons of water a day back into the Ohio.More >>
A number of Kentuckiana schools and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Feb. 26 amid continued flooding.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer held a press conference Sunday afternoon amid weekend flooding that has many Kentuckiana residents evacuating their homes.
There is no word at this time on when the power might be restored to the bridges.
A rain-free day brought out hundreds of spectators Sunday afternoon to banks of the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. Several people walked down North Third Street along the KFC YUM! Center to take photos of the flooding that has approached the building.
Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.
The Red Cross is providing assistance to people displaced due to flooding.
See lists of road and street closings because of flooding.
