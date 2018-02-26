Ohio River expected to crest Monday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The floodwaters are still rising and crews are working hard to keep the raging Ohio River at bay.

All of MSD's pumping stations are in operation, pumping 11-billion gallons of water a day back into the Ohio.

Six of the city's flood gate closures have been sealed but more will likely close Monday as water levels continue to rise.

Saturday's heavy rain and flash flooding made for some dangerous conditions. Fire officials say they received more than 100 calls that resulted in more than 50 water rescues over the weekend.

Some homes are already flooded, but other areas are still at risk.

On Monday, Mellwood Avenue remained under several feet of water. WDRB's Hayden Ristevski noticed one group of people using a boat to get around.

These guys are launching a boat at Mellwood and Zorn to get to their workplace on River Road. My mind is blown, this flooding is crazy. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ryA3EhHmgi — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) February 26, 2018

Officials say things are going as well as can be expected under the circumstances.

"For as much water as there is out there, things are working like they're supposed to be working," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

City officials expect the damage to meet the $2.8 million threshold to qualify for FEMA assistance. Any request for federal assistance would have to come from the Governor. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb have already declared states of emergency for many of the affected areas.

The river is expected to crest at 1 p.m. Monday at 36 feet.

