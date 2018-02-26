BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The latest AP college basketball Top 25 will be released at noon Monday. I’m thinking it won’t be the biggest news of the week – or even the day – in the college game.

1. Virginia (26-2) – Only one team can stop the Cavaliers from going 9-0 on the road in the ACC.

2. Michigan State (28-3) – Some people still wonder if the Spartans are a One Seed. I don’t.

3. Duke (24-5) – Better without Marvin Bagley Jr.? Stay tuned. He’s back this week.

4. Xavier (25-4) – Musketeers have a one-game lead on Villanova in the Big East – and former players mentioned in the Yahoo Sports report.

5. Villanova (25-4) – The Wildcats have lost three of their last six – if anybody is still paying attention to stuff like that.

6. North Carolina (22-7) – Cover your ears. It’s Duke-Carolina week.

7. Kansas (23-6) – Yes, the Jayhawks are going to win the Big 12 again. It’s the second weekend of the tournament where they have issues.

8. Gonzaga (27-4) – The Zags won the West Coast Conference regular season title.

9. Cincinnati (25-4) – Mick Cronin’s team has to visit Wichita State this week.

10. Purdue (26-5) – If Indiana wins its opener, the Boilermakers get the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament.

11. Texas Tech (22-7) – The Red Raiders take a three-game losing streak to West Virginia Monday night.

12. Wichita State (23-5) – Here come the Shockers.

13. Auburn (24-5) – The Tigers are trying to hold off Tennessee for the SEC title.

14. Ohio State (24-7) – Chris Holtmann is the Big Ten coach of the year. Crown him.

15. Clemson (21-7) – Tigers couldn’t do what Louisville did – win at Virginia Tech.

16. Michigan (24-7) – Final Four sleeper team.

17. Rhode Island (23-4) – Danny Hurley is a coaching name to remember.

18. Saint Mary’s (27-4) – Might get another crack at Gonzaga in the league tournament.

19. Tennessee (21-7) – Vols need help to catch Auburn.

20. Arizona (22-7) – The Wildcats’ season is on the brink. Make that, the Wildcats’ program is on the brink.

21. Nevada (25-5) – The Wolf Pack did beat Rhode Island back in November.

22. NC State (20-9) – The Wolfpack gaining ground on the Wolf Pack.

23. MTSU (23-5) – Big, big, big, big, big game with WKU Thursday.

24. Kentucky (20-9) – Reasonable reward for beating Arkansas and Missouri.

25. West Virginia (21-8) – I realize most voters have the Moutaineers higher. They might be right.

