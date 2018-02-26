Police say Louisville man crashed stolen car, left girlfriend behind

Ronald Exantus is charged with murder, burglary and assault.More >>
Ronald Exantus is charged with murder, burglary and assault.More >>
Police say several dangerous items were well within the boy's reach...More >>
Police say several dangerous items were well within the boy's reach...More >>
Police say several needles were found inside the car.More >>
Police say several needles were found inside the car.More >>
According to officials, deputies went to a neighbor's yard and found four dogs dead inside a kennel.More >>
According to officials, deputies went to a neighbor's yard and found four dogs dead inside a kennel.More >>
Coley Stotts is charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder.More >>
Coley Stotts is charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder.More >>
Among those firearms was an AR-15 rifle, an SKS rifle and a Glock pistol, according to police.More >>
Among those firearms was an AR-15 rifle, an SKS rifle and a Glock pistol, according to police.More >>
Investigators with the KSP Electronic Crime Branch say they discovered that 61-year-old Michael G. Reynolds was "purchasing items related to child sexual exploitation online."More >>
Investigators with the KSP Electronic Crime Branch say they discovered that 61-year-old Michael G. Reynolds was "purchasing items related to child sexual exploitation online."More >>
An Oldham County woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Mount Washington man in December.More >>
An Oldham County woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Mount Washington man in December.More >>