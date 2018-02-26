Police say Louisville man crashed stolen car, left girlfriend behind

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police have arrested a Louisville man authorities say crashed a stolen car and left his girlfriend at the scene.

Kristopher Talbot, 34, was arrested Saturday in the 4000 block of Dohn Road, near Rockford Lane.

According to a police report, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle that was possibly involved in some type of drug activity. Officials say when police arrived, the vehicle pulled out of a parking space.

Police say an officer tried to speak with Talbot as Talbot slowed down and stopped next to the officer. Authorities say as the officer tried to talk with Talbot, he sped away through an apartment complex parking lot. Police then activated lights and sirens in an effort to get Talbot to stop.

Officials say Talbot continued to flee from officers, eventually ending up on Dohn Road. He lost control of the vehicle and went through a residential yard, hit a tree causing it to split in half and broke an LG&E pole. The car was totaled when it crashed into the tree, police say.

According to investigators, Talbot ran from the scene on foot, leaving his girlfriend behind. Police chased Talbot on foot and were able to arrest him.

Police say several needles were found inside the car.

A check of the vehicle's license plate showed it was stolen, according to authorities.

Talbot faces several charges including fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

