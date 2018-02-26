Free pancakes help Norton Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Eating free pancakes can help Norton Children's Hospital.

IHOP's 13th annual National Pancake Day benefits Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which includes Norton Children's Hospital.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2018, stop by any area IHOP (in Louisville, Elizabethtown, Clarksville) from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., to get a FREE short stack of pancakes, with a donation to the cause.

The money raised helps find cures and eradicate life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere.

IHOP expects to giveaway more than 5 million pancakes.

Every stack served helps reach the goal of raising $5 million for local children's hospitals and health organizations.

Since IHOP's National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP franchisees and guests have raised close to $30 million for community partners.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.