Louisville Metro Council holding another town hall meeting on legalizing medical marijuana

Louisville residents show up for a town hall meeting on Feb. 19 to discuss the legalization of marijuana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you haven't voiced your opinion on whether or not medical marijuana should be legalized, you have two opportunities to do so at town hall meetings sponsored by members of the Louisville Metro Council.

Council members members held the first of three scheduled town halls on Feb. 19, but are looking for more community input on the state bill. Another meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Louisville Firefighters Hall at 400 Bakers Lane. 

People on both sides of the issue will be at the meeting to answer questions.

Most of the people who attended the Feb. 19 meeting expressed support for legalization

"I would say 99 percent of the people here are for the legalization of medical marijuana," Councilwoman Vicki Aubrey Welch (D-13) said after the first meeting. "We thought that was the case, but now we pretty much see that is the case."

The final meeting is set for Feb. 27 at the Southwick Community Center at 3621 Southern Avenue. It starts at 6 p.m. 

