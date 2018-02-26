POLICE: 15-month-old found in Elizabethtown home with methamphetamine, marijuana and narcotics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman was arrested after police say a 15-month-old boy was found in a home with several dangerous items well within his reach.

According to an arrest report, Elizabethtown Police executed a search warrant at the home of 27-year-old Brittany Rose, on East Circle Drive, near the interchange between the Elizabethtown Bypass and Western Kentucky Parkway, just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Inside, police say they found a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine, a small baggie of suspected marijuana, several marijuana grinders, several glass smoking pipes containing suspected marijuana residue, several glass smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine residue, straws with suspected methamphetamine residue and a small electronic tablet with suspected methamphetamine on top of it.

Police say they also found a small bag of pills, identified as Carisoprodol, a muscle relaxant identified as a "Schedule 4" drug.

According to the arrest report, police say a 15-month-old boy was also found inside the home, and the drugs were "easily within his reach."

Rose was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.