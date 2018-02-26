Judge dismisses charges against 2 Ky. men convicted of killing w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge dismisses charges against 2 Ky. men convicted of killing woman in 'Satanic ritual'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has dismissed charges against two men who were convicted in the death of a woman as part of a "Satanic ritual" more than 25 years ago. 

On Monday morning, charges against Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were dismissed, at the request of prosecutors. 

The pair were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992 as part of a Satanic ritual, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison. Then new DNA evidence led the Kentucky Supreme Court to order a new trial.

In 2017, Clark and Hardin filed federal wrongful conviction lawsuits against Metro Government, several Louisville police officers, Meade County and other officials, claiming they were framed by police. That case is pending.  

