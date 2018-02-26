Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville to get $17 million boost - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville to get $17 million boost

Posted: Updated:
It will be focused at the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville, and will allow the facility to handle even more cargo. It will be focused at the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville, and will allow the facility to handle even more cargo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business at Jeffersonville's waterfront is getting a $17 million boost.

This summer, crews will add a new barge loading area, an additional 2,000 feet of railway and another loading facility for trucks and trains.

The port's director says the project will make loading and unloading cargo faster and more cost-effective.

The money comes from a federal grant, Indiana's port agency and private investors.

