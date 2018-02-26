Former Louisville Cardinal Donovan Mitchell helps fan land perfect date

Former Louisville Cardinal Donovan Mitchell helps fan land perfe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Cardinal Donovan Mitchell has helped a fan to land the perfect date.

The fan sent Mitchell a message on Twitter about getting a pair of Utah Jazz tickets, so he could use them as an excuse to ask out a girl in his chemistry class. Mitchell plays for the Jazz and replied almost immediately.

He told the fan he was getting tickets for a game the following night.

The fan tweeted, "Hey, thank you for the best night/date of my life."

