Murder trial for man accused of stabbing 6-year-old Ky. boy to d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Murder trial for man accused of stabbing 6-year-old Ky. boy to death to start Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of breaking into a stranger's home and stabbing a six-year-old boy to death should find out his fate soon.

The trial for Ronald Exantus is expected to begin Monday.

Police say he broke into a home in Versailles, Kentucky in December of 2015 and attacked six-year-old Logan Tipton with a kitchen knife as he slept.

Tipton's father held Exantus down until police arrived.

Exantus is charged with murder, burglary and assault.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.