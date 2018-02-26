Murder trial for man accused of stabbing 6-year-old Ky. boy to death to start Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of breaking into a stranger's home and stabbing a six-year-old boy to death should find out his fate soon.

The trial for Ronald Exantus is expected to begin Monday.

Police say he broke into a home in Versailles, Kentucky in December of 2015 and attacked six-year-old Logan Tipton with a kitchen knife as he slept.

Tipton's father held Exantus down until police arrived.

Exantus is charged with murder, burglary and assault.

