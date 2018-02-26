American Red Cross moving some shelters, placing others on stand - WDRB 41 Louisville News

American Red Cross moving some shelters, placing others on standby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ninety people from Kentucky and southern Indiana sought shelter Sunday night at one of the shelters set up by the American Red Cross. 

To better serve residents displaced by the flooding, some American Red Cross shelters are being relocated and others are being placed on standby. 

Shelters that relocated at noon on Feb. 26 include:

Jefferson County, KY
UAW Lodge 862, 3000 Fern Valley Road, Louisville, KY

Clark County, IN
First Christian Church, 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, IN

Carroll County, KY
Relocating from the National Guard Armory to Relevant Church, 2505 Highland Avenue, Carrollton, KY

Christian County, KY
Relocating from The Recreation Center to Saint John United Methodist Church, 2808 South Virginia Street, Hopkinsville, KY

Shelters that remain open across Kentucky and southern Indiana include:

Hardin County, KY
Colvin Community Center, 230 Freedom’s Way, Radcliff, KY

Henderson County, KY
The Gathering Place, 1817 North Elm Street, Henderson, KY

Campbell County, KY
Alexandria Community Center, 8236 West Main Street, Alexandria, KY

The following shelters have been placed on standby and will be opened if needed:

Harrison County, IN
Unity Chapel United Methodist Church, 1760 Lost Creek Road NW, Ramsey, IN

Trimble County, KY
Morgan Community Center, 147 Victory Ave, Bedford, KY

Daviess County, KY
Heritage Baptist Church, 3585 Thruston Dermont Rd, Owensboro, KY

McCracken County, KY
First Baptist Church, 2890 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY

The Red Cross is reminding the community that a free Red Cross Emergency App is available for download that provides information about what to do during and after floods, as well as the locations of open shelters. 

