WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: City officials give update on metro Louisville flooding conditions

A number of Kentuckiana schools and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Feb. 26 amid continued flooding.More >>
There is no word at this time on when the power might be restored to the bridges.More >>
It happened Sunday just before 11 a.m. on KY 208, west of Lebanon, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.More >>
Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.More >>
Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.More >>
All of MSD's pumping stations are in operation, pumping 11-billion gallons of water a day back into the Ohio.More >>
Police say several needles were found inside the car.More >>
A rain-free day brought out hundreds of spectators Sunday afternoon to banks of the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. Several people walked down North Third Street along the KFC YUM! Center to take photos of the flooding that has approached the building.More >>
