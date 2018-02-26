WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: City officials give update on metro Lou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: City officials give update on metro Louisville flooding conditions

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD officials will provide an update this afternoon on the flooding conditions that have affected metro Louisville and southern Indiana.

Much of the Kentuckiana region continues to be impacted after several days of rainfall and flooding from the Ohio River.

A press conference is scheduled for today at 2:30 p.m.

You can see officials speak by viewing the attached player.

MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.