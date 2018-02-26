Indiana lawmakers advance bill to ban eyeball tattooing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana lawmakers advance bill to ban eyeball tattooing

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- An Indiana House panel has advanced a proposal that would effectively ban the practice of eyeball tattooing.

The bill by Republican Sen. John Ruckelshaus of Indianapolis was approved Monday by the House Public Health committee on a 10-0 vote.

It would prohibit tattooists from coloring the whites of an individual's eyes, although an exception would be made for those done by licensed health care professionals.

The measure was proposed following a flurry of news reports last fall about a Canadian model who had major complications from getting her eyes tattooed purple.

Ruckelshaus says he's not aware of any problems in Indiana. Oklahoma is the only other state that has a similar law.

The bill, approved by the Senate last month, would impose a fine of up to $10,000 per violation.

Copyright 2018 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.