Mayor Fischer urges community to take part in this year's 'Give A Day' week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is urging people to show compassion during this year's Give A Day week.

Give A Day is set for April 14 through April 22. It's an official Kentucky Derby Festival event, and kicks off the festival season. 

This year's Give A Day week will include several big events-- like the annual Walk of Compassion and the Build a Bed project -- which builds beds for children who wouldn't have one otherwise.

Last year’s Give A Day Week resulted in a world-record 180,000 volunteers and acts of compassion. Fischer says he wants to exceed that number this year. 

Other projects this year include:

  • The annual Walk of Compassion, a short, student-led walk through downtown on April 17 that is part of the international WE Day. Downtown workers and others are invited to join more than 4,000 students participating in the lunch-time walk. 

Fischer says this all started seven years ago because of some words of wisdom from his mother.

"When I was growing up, my mom would just always say, 'if you can help somebody, help somebody. Don't ask what's in it for you, just do it.'"

Individuals or groups wanting to find a project for Give A Day week are encouraged to visit www.mygiveaday.com, where projects and needs submitted by local non-profit agencies and other groups are listed. 

