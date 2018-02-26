AERIALS | WDRB Sky Cam reveals bird's-eye view of flood damage

It happened Sunday just before 11 a.m. on KY 208, west of Lebanon, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

It happened Sunday just before 11 a.m. on KY 208, west of Lebanon, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.

Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.

Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.

Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.

Police say several dangerous items were well within the boy's reach...

Police say several dangerous items were well within the boy's reach...

There is no word at this time on when the power might be restored to the bridges.

There is no word at this time on when the power might be restored to the bridges.

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

Brandenberg, Kentucky. Miles of farmland had been washed away. The flooded Ohio River crept toward the base of of the Confederate statue at Riverfront Park.

Milton, Kentucky. In Milton, even "High Street" wasn't high enough to avoid the rising Ohio River.

West Point, Kentucky. The Hardin County town of just under 1,000 was swallowed up by the Salt River on one side, and the Ohio River on the other.

Click on the video player to view our aerial tour of area flood damage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The WDRB Sky Cam captured video of the Salt River, the Kentucky River and the Ohio River, all gushing from their banks Monday afternoon.

In Carroll County, about 60 miles north of Louisville, the spilling Kentucky River formed a muddy brown lake around Ohio Valley Asphalt right off I-7. Heavy equipment could be seen hoisted atop a pile in what was clearly an effort to avoid the sweeping water below.

Three miles away, where the Kentucky River meets the Ohio River in Carrollton, Kentucky, the new Two Rivers Campground was submerged. All that was visible across the street at Point Park were the green rooftops over picnic areas. There were no signs of the playground or a skate park, both of which were covered in water.

In neighboring Trimble County, street signs stuck out on School Hollow Road, along with the tops of cars floating like boats. Nearby, State Road 36 was impassable through downtown Milton.

Flood waters had risen up to some windows as Emergency Management officials confirmed damage to at least 15 homes, five farms and a couple of businesses.

The raging river pounded the shores across the Ohio River from Milton in Jefferson County, Indiana, as well, washing out or impacting at least 125 properties according to emergency officials from Brooksburg, to Madison, and Hanover, to Saluda Bottoms.

Soaring 80 miles south into West Point, WDRB Sky Cam captured the reason why the West Point Independent school system canceled classes for the entire week: The Hardin County town of just under 1,000 was swallowed up by the Salt River on one side, and the Ohio River on the other. Rooftop after rooftop could be seen emerging from the water, with families forced from their homes and roads cut off as the unpredictable river left behind just bare treetops and power lines unscathed.

Finally, in Brandenburg, miles of farmland had been washed away. The flooded Ohio River crept toward the base of of the Confederate statue at Riverfront Park.

Click on the video player to see our bird's-eye view of a history-making flood.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.