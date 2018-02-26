Some apartments in the new Omni Hotel will fetch more than $9,00 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Some apartments in the new Omni Hotel will fetch more than $9,000 per month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

The Omni Louisville Hotel is transforming the landscape and the skyline, but those aren't the only changes it’s bringing to Louisville. Construction has been two years in the making, and the building will open next week.

It will feature 30 stories, 600 hotel rooms and 225 luxury apartments, which will be studios or have one, two or three bedrooms on floors 16 through 29.

Now that the prices and lease options are available on the website, local real estate experts say this is something Louisville has never seen.

“I think they're going to set a new high end for our market,” said Kent Weyland. co-owner of Weyland Ventures.

According to the website, rent for a studio apartment starts around $1,500 a month. A one-bedroom apartment starts around $1,800 a month, two-bedroom units start around $2,600 a month and the three-bedroom prices aren’t listed. The most expensive listing is a two bedroom for $9,235 a month.

Some say the prices come at a surprise, but they’re welcomed because of the cash that could follow.

“I think they'll drive our market upward with some luxurious housing downtown,” Weyland said  “It might make us more competitive with some of our regional cities such as Cincinnati, (Indianapolis) and Nashville.”

Weyland  predicts it's only a matter of time before they're snatched up.

“I think, for a certain segment of the market, you're going to have some people who are going to jump on the option,” he said.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

