The heavy rain moved out, but it left potholes all across Kentuckiana

It happened Sunday just before 11 a.m. on KY 208, west of Lebanon, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

It happened Sunday just before 11 a.m. on KY 208, west of Lebanon, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police say several needles were found inside the car.

Police say several needles were found inside the car.

Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.

Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.

Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.

Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.

Police say several dangerous items were well within the boy's reach...

Police say several dangerous items were well within the boy's reach...

There is no word at this time on when the power might be restored to the bridges.

There is no word at this time on when the power might be restored to the bridges.

A number of Kentuckiana schools and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Feb. 26 amid continued flooding.

A number of Kentuckiana schools and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Feb. 26 amid continued flooding.

School and business closings in Kentucky and Indiana for Monday amid weekend flooding

School and business closings in Kentucky and Indiana for Monday amid weekend flooding

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several days of heavy rain has caused widespread flooding across Kentuckiana, but the rain also created a lot of potholes.

They are everywhere, and they're wreaking havoc on drivers.

"It went flat as soon as I hit it," Justin Castleman said. "I have a 2011 Camaro with aftermarket rims. Saturday night, when it was pouring down raining, there was a big pothole in the middle of the road. I didn't see it, and it busted my rims."

Debbie Hartlage, who also recently his a pothole, said her car is in the shop already.

"You can't see how deep they are," she said.

Metro Council President David James said he's been getting plenty of complaints from his constituents.

Andrea Clifford, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said that in addition to checking routes for flooding, state highway crews are trying to get ahead of the other problem.

"We've got a lot of potholes," she said. "We have been trying to get some of the potholes as they come, particularly when we have some warm days."

Meanwhile, Metro Louisville's pothole blitz is in March, but James wants it to start sooner.

"I am going to be communicating with the public works department today to find out if it's possible to move that up a little bit," he said. "Some of the potholes I have been seeing have been pretty big."

If you have damage from a pothole and want to file a claim with the city, click here. To file a claim with the state, click here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.