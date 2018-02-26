Local attorney, longtime Jefferson County school board member Joe Hardesty dies

Hardesty, 63, was a partner at the Stites & Harbison law firm and specialized in construction law, winning recognition as one of the top construction attorneys in the U.S. by the trade publication The Best Lawyers in America from 2009 through 2018. The publication named Hardesty the Louisville area’s best construction attorney in 2017 and 2018.More >>
Bevin said policymakers should look at all options in response to deadly shootings at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., on Jan. 23 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, “when it’s less emotionally raw.”More >>
Fairdale students will be placed in one of four academies – one for freshmen and others for civil service, public service and global service – throughout their high school careers, giving JCPS 12 academy high schools in the developing program that provides students with career-focused learning opportunities in partnership with area businesses.More >>
A day after the General Assembly's long-awaited pension reform bill was filed, education groups are still poring over details of the nearly 300-page legislation.More >>
The bill originally would have ended the program for non-traditional instruction districts by the 2021-22 school year, but the House education panel passed an amended version of SB 73 that establishes guidelines for the Kentucky Board of Education to approve such plans starting in the 2019-20 school year.More >>
SB 162 would allow school districts to authorize school staff to use less-than-lethal weapons such as firearms that shoot rubber bullets or bean bags, tranquilizer guns, stun guns, or flash bang devices in life-threatening situations. Staff approved for such measures would be required to receive annual training from the Kentucky State Police under the bill.More >>
KDE released some findings from an ongoing management audit in September, and since then, Jefferson County Public Schools has developed a multifaceted plan to fix issues uncovered during the state’s unprecedented examination of the school district’s management.More >>
Cassie Blausey, Jefferson County Public Schools’ director of school choice, said during a Tuesday work session that even without state funding, groups hoping to open charter schools can still submit applications, with operating expenses covered through grants and private funding.More >>
