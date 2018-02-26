Bullitt County communities assess the damage as the Salt River b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County communities assess the damage as the Salt River begins to recede

Posted: Updated:

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salt River crested in Bullitt County on Monday afternoon, causing minor damage, closing roads and even bringing a 60-pound catfish to a man's front porch.

But the trouble isn't over yet. 

Shepherdsville Police officers will keep some flooded streets closed off for a while. 

"Everyone here is in a difficult situation," said Mike O'Donnell with the Shepherdsville Police Department. "But we've been very pleased with the level of responsibility our citizens have shown. We've not had people try to drive through flood water. They've obeyed the barricades."

Lisa Simmons, like many others, walked down to see the flooded Salt River. She lives just up the road.

"Hopefully it won't get any higher," she said. "When you live near a river, you've got to prepare for the worst."

To see our full flood coverage, click here.

Most of the flooding problems are west of I-65 down to Lebanon Junction. But the Bullitt County Emergency Management director hopes the Salt and Rolling Fork Rivers will drop another two to three feet by Tuesday. It has already dropped eight inches from the crest.

Water spilling over from the river came dangerously close to flooding businesses downtown. Some, hoping for the best, are already moving products back in. Soon, crews will start checking on businesses and homes to see what help people might need cleaning up.

"If their insurance doesn't cover it, that's things the mayor and I will have to work out to get the resources in here so that they can dispose of it," said Mike Phillips with Bullitt County EMA.

Two people had to be rescued over the weekend, but they're both OK.

