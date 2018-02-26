Man wanted in connection with Louisville murder arrested by US Marshals in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- US Marshals in New Albany, Indiana, have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a Louisville man.

Bobby Lee Odom was arrested for the murder of Christopher Deweese, who died over a week after being shot in the head, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a news release Monday.

The shooting happened on January 28 in the 2600 block of West Main Street near North 26th Street in the Portland neighborhood.

Deweese was shot in the head after a "verbal dispute," according to the coroner's office.

Odom is still being held in New Albany, awaiting extradition back to Louisville to face charges.

