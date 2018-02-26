Protesters stage 'die in' outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville h - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Protesters stage 'die in' outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville home to call for gun legislation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws. 

The so-called "die in" was staged after school shootings in Florida and Marshall County, Kentucky. The protesters said they want to see high-capacity magazines and semi-automatic weapons banned and for pressure to be placed on Kentucky's senior senator. 

They're also against President Trump's proposal for some teachers to carry guns. 

"It's a stupid deflection created by people that feel compelled that they have to say they are doing something," Ted Walton said. "And so they come up with a stupid response that will only kill more people and cost more lives and make our schools more dangerous."

The group says they'll be back in front of McConnell's house on the anniversary of the Columbine school shooting in April. 

