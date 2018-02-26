City of Louisville assembles crews to begin cleaning up trash le - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Louisville assembles crews to begin cleaning up trash left by floodwaters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The largest flooding Kentuckiana has seen since 1997 is proving to be quite a mess: not only for flooded home owners but for the banks along the Ohio River.

Tons of trash are beginning to pile up at a quicker pace, and city workers addressed the growing issue at a press conference Monday afternoon.

A “Debris Management Plan” is being put together after the water finally begins to recede and officials have a chance to fully assess the damage.

“Right now, we’re in the process of getting temporary permits for six different locations that will be scattered out throughout Jefferson County for citizens to come and bring their material to,” said Keith Hackett with Metro Solid Waste management.  

Much of the trash in the river floating over Waterfront Park is made up of plastic bottles, propane tanks and paint cans.

“It is overwhelming,” said Tom Nielsen, who spent more than five hours Monday kayaking through the trash. “The amount of debris and silt ... that is going to have to be plowed off or removed or dumped back in the river is going to be mind-boggling.”

Many basketballs and volleyballs also lined the shore, along with countless giant branches, logs and pieces of metal.

Waste Management officials do not have a set timeline for when the debris plan will begin, but they did say it will consist of pick-up and drop-off locations in at least six divisions throughout Louisville.

Residents are encouraged to help during designated clean up days and times. Waterfront Park will be a big focus as Thunder over Louisville and the Kentucky Derby quickly approach.

