City of Louisville assembles crews to begin cleaning up trash left by floodwaters

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.More >>
A number of Kentuckiana schools and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Feb. 26 amid continued flooding.More >>
Police say several dangerous items were well within the boy's reach...More >>
There is no word at this time on when the power might be restored to the bridges.More >>
Police say several needles were found inside the car.More >>
Rising flood waters have closed a number of roads in southern Indiana, including the heavily traveled connector from New Albany to Clarksville, Blackiston Mill Road, which closed on Friday at Silver Creek between the two cities.More >>
It happened Sunday just before 11 a.m. on KY 208, west of Lebanon, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.More >>
Body camera video from Fulton captured an officer firing two shots.More >>
The damage forced West Point Independent Schools to cancel class for the rest of the week.More >>
Some drivers may get lucky and be OK, but driving through water could be an expensive gamble.More >>
The largest flooding Kentuckiana has seen since 1997 is proving to be quite a mess: not only for flooded home owners but for the banks along the Ohio River.More >>
Several days of heavy rain has caused widespread flooding across Kentuckiana, but the rain also created a lot of potholes.More >>
The WDRB Sky Cam captured video of the Salt River, the Kentucky River and the Ohio River all gushing from their banks Monday afternoon.More >>
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb visited three flood-riddled counties Monday to see first-hand the damage caused.More >>
Calling this month "the wettest February in our history," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is asking for federal dollars to help clean up the city after the weekend floods.More >>
Many homes and businesses in West Point and Brandenburg are under water after last week's heavy rains.More >>
