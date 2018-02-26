Louisville Metro Council members hear from those suffering from - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Council members hear from those suffering from chronic pain in support of legalizing medical marijuana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville Metro Council members held a meeting Monday night to discuss legalizing medical marijuana.

Dozens of people packed the Louisville Firefighters Hall on Bakers Lane, urging the panel to back House Bill 166, which would create a regulatory system for cannabis in Kentucky.

Many of those who spoke live with chronic pain, as well as PTSD, and said opioids are far more dangerous than marijuana to manage their pain.

"In my practice, there are people that come in with really chronic conditions," said Beth Thorpe, a local massage therapist. "I think it's important for everybody to pay attention to these people who really are with the challenges and what they say works and what's helped them. Let them drive the conversation."

Monday's meeting was the second in a series of three meetings, the last of which will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwick Community Center.\

