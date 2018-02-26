Floodwaters overwhelm homes, leaving families displaced in West Point

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.More >>
Body camera video from Fulton captured an officer firing two shots.More >>
Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.More >>
The Omni Louisville Hotel is transforming the landscape and the skyline, but those aren't the only changes it’s bringing to Louisville.More >>
Police say several dangerous items were well within the boy's reach...More >>
Hardesty, 63, was a partner at the Stites & Harbison law firm and specialized in construction law, winning recognition as one of the top construction attorneys in the U.S. by the trade publication The Best Lawyers in America from 2009 through 2018. The publication named Hardesty the Louisville area’s best construction attorney in 2017 and 2018.More >>
Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?More >>
Some drivers may get lucky and be OK, but driving through water could be an expensive gamble.More >>
The largest flooding Kentuckiana has seen since 1997 is proving to be quite a mess: not only for flooded home owners but for the banks along the Ohio River.More >>
Several days of heavy rain has caused widespread flooding across Kentuckiana, but the rain also created a lot of potholes.More >>
The WDRB Sky Cam captured video of the Salt River, the Kentucky River and the Ohio River all gushing from their banks Monday afternoon.More >>
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb visited three flood-riddled counties Monday to see first-hand the damage caused.More >>
Calling this month "the wettest February in our history," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is asking for federal dollars to help clean up the city after the weekend floods.More >>
Many homes and businesses in West Point and Brandenburg are under water after last week's heavy rains.More >>
