Floodwaters overwhelm homes, leaving families displaced in West - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Floodwaters overwhelm homes, leaving families displaced in West Point

Posted: Updated:

The Ohio River has finally stopped rising, but in its wake are homes swallowed by floodwaters and families displaced in West Point. 

The damage forced West Point Independent Schools to cancel class for the rest of the week. Several feet of water surround the school building, which was just inches from taking on water. Superintendent Mickey Brangers said many students' families are displaced.

"(Parents) don't have to worry about getting their kids here," Brangers said. "They can take this week off, worry about their lives, worry about getting back home, and when they get back home, we'll start fresh next Monday."

Just a few streets over, the floodwaters go up to the roof of some homes.

"There are a lot of things in there that can't be replaced," said Shane Stinnett, who lost his home. "Money can't replace, and time can't replace."

With roads closed, a four-wheeler is Stacy Werner's transportation.

"I'm just making sure everybody's safe," she said. "I've been looking for animals and making sure they're OK."

As for students of West Point schools, Brangers said they will use "NTI days" on Monday through Wednesday. That means students will be doing a few hours of work with teachers online.

District leaders said they haven't decided whether Thursday and Friday will be made up or tossed out.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.