Auto repair shops prepare for flood of damaged cars swallowed by the Ohio River

Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?

Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?

Hardesty, 63, was a partner at the Stites & Harbison law firm and specialized in construction law, winning recognition as one of the top construction attorneys in the U.S. by the trade publication The Best Lawyers in America from 2009 through 2018. The publication named Hardesty the Louisville area’s best construction attorney in 2017 and 2018.

Hardesty, 63, was a partner at the Stites & Harbison law firm and specialized in construction law, winning recognition as one of the top construction attorneys in the U.S. by the trade publication The Best Lawyers in America from 2009 through 2018. The publication named Hardesty the Louisville area’s best construction attorney in 2017 and 2018.

The damage forced West Point Independent Schools to cancel class for the rest of the week.

The damage forced West Point Independent Schools to cancel class for the rest of the week.

Police say several dangerous items were well within the boy's reach...

Police say several dangerous items were well within the boy's reach...

The Omni Louisville Hotel is transforming the landscape and the skyline, but those aren't the only changes it’s bringing to Louisville.

The Omni Louisville Hotel is transforming the landscape and the skyline, but those aren't the only changes it’s bringing to Louisville.

Some apartments in the new Omni Hotel will fetch more than $9,000 per month

Some apartments in the new Omni Hotel will fetch more than $9,000 per month

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every year, Levi Johnson at Turning Wrenches on Mellwood Avenue sees flood-damaged cars.

And every year, he tells car owners the same thing.

"It's like a vacuum cleaner, basically," Johnson said. "It's going to pick up that water and suck it right in. And It's going to get inside your engine, whether you want it there or not."

Johnson said even if you drive through a few inches of water, it can still cause damage.

"A lot of modern cars, the air induction systems are so low to the ground," he said. "It doesn't matter if its six or eight inches of water. It can cause a problem to your vehicle.

"The car is made to run off air and light fuel mixture, nothing like a complete liquid. So it locks the engine up when it ingests that much water."

The rising Ohio River has swallowed many cars across Louisville, and after the waters recede, it's time to keep a closer eye out if you're buying a used car.

"Look under floor mats if you can pull parts of the interior carpet back, because a lot of people don't go that far when they are trying to clean a flood-damaged car up," Johnson said. "Look at the bolts of the seat, see if they're rusty. A lot of that stuff has a very light film on it. So if water gets on it, it takes that film off."

Some drivers may get lucky and be OK, but driving through water could be an expensive gamble. Experts recommend that if you have a question about whether a car might be flood damaged, call an independent mechanic to have it checked out

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.