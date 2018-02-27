VIDEO | A look at River Road from inside a boat

Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?

Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.

Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.

Louisville construction worker accused of having nearly 120 pounds of marijuana delivered to job site

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.

Protesters stage 'die in' outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville home to call for gun legislation

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After days of rain and flooding, the only way to reach River Road on Tuesday morning was by boat, and WDRB's Hayden Ristevski and photojournalist Pete Ruiz were able to take a tour.

They traveled down River Road with the Harrods Creek Fire Department.

With River Road swallowed up by flooding, street signs were underwater and cars, businesses and homes had been submerged by an overflowing river.

"I think there's people that maybe didn't realize how high the river was coming, and by the time they saw the forecast, it was a little too late," Assistant Chief Kent Kruer of the Harrod's Creek Fire Department said.

The floodwater covered almost everything in its path. Entire neighborhoods near the river were surrounded by water, making it harder to reach people in the case of an emergency.

"The most concerning thing for us is just being cut off from areas and the access," Kruer said.

Authorities say seeing the flooding up-close can be sobering, especially with knowing a massive cleanup lies ahead. Trash and debris was littered along the waterway, floating up to the surface.

"It's disconcerting, you know, because you don't want to see all the stuff go flush down the river," Kruer said.

As the water levels slowly drop, officials warn it's important to use caution.

"Stay safe," Kruer said. "Be smart. I know a lot of people are eager to get back to their homes, but give the water time to recede."

Until the water levels go down, officials say it's just too hard to tell how serious the damage may be.

