David Camm appeals court's decision to dismiss $30M lawsuit agai - WDRB 41 Louisville News

David Camm appeals court's decision to dismiss $30M lawsuit against Indiana

David Camm (WDRB file photo) David Camm (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David Camm is not giving up his fight against the state of Indiana. 

The former Indiana State Trooper spent 13 years in prison after being twice convicted of killing his wife and children, until jurors acquitted him in a third trial in 2013.

Camm filed a $30 million lawsuit against the state of Indiana, but a federal court dismissed his case in January. Now he's appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals seventh circuit in Chicago. 

Camm's lawsuit against the state claims members of the legal system and law enforcement were negligent in their investigation and engaged in malicious prosecution.

In an exclusive interview with WDRB in early February, Camm said he was prepared to keep fighting. 

"We knew that there would be an appeal," he said.

