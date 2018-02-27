Louisville construction worker accused of having nearly 120 poun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville construction worker accused of having nearly 120 pounds of marijuana delivered to job site

Florencio San Martin Garcia is charged with trafficking in marijuana. Florencio San Martin Garcia is charged with trafficking in marijuana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A package delivered to a construction worker at his job site Monday landed him in jail. 

Police say the package contained nearly 120 pounds of marijuana. Police say 36-year-old Florencio Garcia was expecting the package and placed it in his vehicle. 

There was just one problem: LMPD narcotics detectives delivered the package. When detectives revealed their identities, police say San Martin Garcia admitted he planned to deliver the marijuana to someone else in exchange for a fee. 

The Louisville Metro Narcotics Unit and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group out of St. Louis set up the sting. San Martin Garcia is charged with one count of trafficking in marijuana over five pounds. His bond was set at $25,000. 

Investigators say the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group plans to arrest more people in Missouri.

We don't know how those people are involved.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

