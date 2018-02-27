WireCrafters investing $5M in Strawberry Lane plant, adding jobs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WireCrafters investing $5M in Strawberry Lane plant, adding jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company is expanding and adding 100 new jobs.

WireCrafters, which makes wire partitions, is investing more than $5 million into its plant on Strawberry Lane, just west of the Louisville Airport.

The company is adding 26,000 square feet of space to its welding department. That will mean more jobs in that part of the operation, as well as its finishing and shipping operations.

The company is hoping expansion will will allow it to fulfill orders in less than half the time.

