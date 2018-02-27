Louisville mom accused of threatening to blow up Doss High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A parent of a Doss High School student was arrested Monday morning, weeks after police say she threatened to blow the school up.

According to an arrest warrant, 37-year-old Piqueeshia Swain's 16-year-old son had recently been barred from returning to the school until he had completed an assessment by the school board. Police say he returned to the school without the assessment, and as a result, was taken to a Safe Place location on Crittenden Drive.

School officials then contacted Swain via conference call and reminded her about the required assessment of her son. Police say that, during the conference call, Swain's behavior "escalated" and she told school officials that she was going to "come to the school and blow it up," before she "terminated" the call.

According to the arrest warrant, she then called the principal and told him "she hoped he died a slow death."

A warrant for Swain's arrest was issued on Feb. 23, and she was taken into custody Feb. 26 at her home on Mary Catherine Drive. She is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

Swain is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

