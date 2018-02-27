Police say Louisville woman set up robbery victim, recorded video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested after police say she took part in a robbery.

Courtney Sims, 23, was arrested Monday in the 2000 block of South Floyd Street, near University Boulevard.

According to a police report, on Feb. 20, 2018, Sims and two unidentified co-defendants, attacked and robbed a victim.

Police say Sims contacted the victim and asked him to come to her home. According to police, the victim owed Sims money for a vehicle she helped him purchase.

Officials say Sims called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk. Once the victim was at Sims' home, the two co-defendants came out from hiding, according to police. The victim knew Sims and the two co-defendants, according to police.

The police report says Sims' co-defendants "attacked the victim, beating the victim about the face and head with their fists." Police say as the beating occurred, Sims sat on her couch and recorded the attack with her cell phone, and made no attempt to stop the attack or call police.

Authorities say the suspects took jewelry, two cell phones and cash from the victim.

According to police, the victim tried to escape, but the co-defendants "dragged the victim back inside and removed all of the victim's clothing except for his socks." The suspects then ordered the victim to leave, according to investigators. The victim fled and then called police.

The victim had bruises and swelling on his face, bleeding on his ear, scratches and abrasions on his legs and bruises on his back.

Police say Sims admitted she deleted video and text messages connected to the incident.

Sims is charged with first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

