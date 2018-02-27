Derby Dinner Playhouse brings Mamma Mia! to the stage

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - Derby Dinner Playhouse presents the smash hit Broadway musical MAMMA MIA!, running now through April 8, 2018.

On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding - a dream that includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn't know who he is. Sneaking a peek in her mother's old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she'll know her father when she sees him.

MAMMA MIA! is a musical based around the music from the band, ABBA. Memorable songs included in MAMMA MIA! are "Dancing Queen", "Money, Money, Money", "Take a Chance on Me", "The Winner Takes It All", and many more.

