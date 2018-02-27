Car's roof damaged after colliding with JCPS bus Monday afternoo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Car's roof damaged after colliding with JCPS bus Monday afternoon

Posted: Updated:
One minor injury was reported after this JCPS bus was involved in an accident on Feb. 26, 2018. One minor injury was reported after this JCPS bus was involved in an accident on Feb. 26, 2018.
This car was heavily damaged after crashing into a JCPS bus on Feb. 26, 2018. This car was heavily damaged after crashing into a JCPS bus on Feb. 26, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car's roof was crushed after it was involved in a crash with a JCPS bus Monday afternoon. 

It happened around 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 on Berry Boulevard near Powell Avenue. 

One witness says the driver of the car didn't have time to react. 

"The bus pulled out across traffic, pulled out in front of it, it looked like," said Ben Jansen. "The car really had no other chance to hit the brakes." 

We don't know if anyone in the car was injured. 

JCPS confirms one student reported a minor thumb injury.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.