Democrat Linda Belcher to be sworn in as state representative fo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Democrat Linda Belcher to be sworn in as state representative for Bullitt Co.'s 49th district

Posted: Updated:
Linda Belcher (WDRB file photo) Linda Belcher (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat Linda Belcher will be sworn in Tuesday as a state representative.

Belcher won the special election last week to fill Dan Johnson's Kentucky House seat.

She will serve the remainder of his term through December.

Johnson committed suicide last year. Belcher faced Johnson's widow, Rebecca Johnson.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the House chamber.

