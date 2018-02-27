Democrat Linda Belcher to be sworn in as state representative for Bullitt Co.'s 49th district

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat Linda Belcher will be sworn in Tuesday as a state representative.



Belcher won the special election last week to fill Dan Johnson's Kentucky House seat.

She will serve the remainder of his term through December.

Johnson committed suicide last year. Belcher faced Johnson's widow, Rebecca Johnson.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the House chamber.

